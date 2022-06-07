Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 9,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,724. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

