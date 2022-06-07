Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CWST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.80. 1,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 16,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,450,698.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,005 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,344. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

