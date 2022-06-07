Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $943.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $943.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $933.40 million and the highest is $956.73 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $860.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 1,187,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,923 shares of company stock worth $394,668. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Option Care Health by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 419,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

