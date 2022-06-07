Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $943.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) will announce sales of $943.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $933.40 million and the highest is $956.73 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $860.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 1,187,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,923 shares of company stock worth $394,668. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Option Care Health by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 419,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

