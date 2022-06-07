Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SRTS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.51. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.96.

In related news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,438. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

