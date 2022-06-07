Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,309. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.