Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post sales of $283.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.72 million to $287.20 million. WW International posted sales of $311.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WW International.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 885,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,640. WW International has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

