Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.48. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,752. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

