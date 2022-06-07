Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.03 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 65,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.