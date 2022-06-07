Zacks: Brokerages Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.62 million and the highest is $73.90 million. PLAYSTUDIOS posted sales of $70.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $305.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $305.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.85 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $60,606.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $60,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 140,600 shares of company stock valued at $725,786.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 645,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,674. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of -1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.