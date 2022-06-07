Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

