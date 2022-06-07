Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources will continue to gain from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong volumes from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable CNX Resources to lower the outstanding debt level and increase the value of shareholders through share buyback. The company has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of CNX Resources have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

CNX stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after buying an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CNX Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after buying an additional 448,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

