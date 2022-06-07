Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110,319.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.