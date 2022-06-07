Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ZD traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,587. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $71.98 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

