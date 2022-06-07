Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. 58,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148,291. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,377. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.