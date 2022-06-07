Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

ZUMZ stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

