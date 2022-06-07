Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $30.46 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $592.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

