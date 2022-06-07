Zynecoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $16,824.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,606.82 or 1.00009761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002005 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.