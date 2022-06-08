-$0.06 EPS Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASUR. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

