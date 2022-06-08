$0.18 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million.

FC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

