-$0.24 EPS Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

UP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 1,345,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.