$0.26 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

SPWH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,204. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $407.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

