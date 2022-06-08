$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. AZEK reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $22.44. 80,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,475. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. AZEK has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

