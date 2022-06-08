$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 4,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after buying an additional 122,427 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

