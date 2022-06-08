-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,230,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 205.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 442,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,495. Sabre has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.