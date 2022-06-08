$0.37 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 208,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $294,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

