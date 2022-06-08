$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

