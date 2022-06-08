$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,874. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.