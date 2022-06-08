$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,874. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

