$0.55 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.72. Weibo reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weibo.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 62,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,906. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
