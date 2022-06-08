$0.55 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.72. Weibo reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 62,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,906. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

