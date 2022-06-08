-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.56). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SCYX stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,390. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

