$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Coca-Cola also posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,644,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $272.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

