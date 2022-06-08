-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.80). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,519. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,186,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,005.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,612,914 shares of company stock worth $17,513,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

