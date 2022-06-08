$0.91 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

