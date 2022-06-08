$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.11. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,375. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

