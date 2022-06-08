-$1.51 EPS Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will announce ($1.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($2.72). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,125 shares of company stock worth $2,448,124. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. 22,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

