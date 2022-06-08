$1.59 EPS Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 1,693,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

