$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $177.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.00. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

