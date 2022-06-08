$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NCR stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. NCR has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after buying an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after buying an additional 2,050,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

