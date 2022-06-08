$1.97 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.01. KB Home reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

