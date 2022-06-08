1,000 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

