10,588 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.