$117.53 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.37 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $99.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $485.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.30 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $566.46 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $580.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 242,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,245. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.71. Qualys has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,031,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

