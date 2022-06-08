$12.91 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will announce $12.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 billion and the lowest is $12.77 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,502,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.