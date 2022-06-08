$12.91 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will announce $12.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 billion and the lowest is $12.77 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $47.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.05 billion to $54.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,502,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,482,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.45.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
