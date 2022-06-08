$135.52 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) to announce $135.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.93 million to $137.10 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $122.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $547.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.65 million to $553.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $579.84 million, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Badger Meter by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,945. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

