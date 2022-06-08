1,390 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.47. 67,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $172.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

