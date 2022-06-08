150,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVFA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

