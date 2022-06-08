1,500,000 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

