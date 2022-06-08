15,500 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Bought by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Mustang Bio comprises about 0.2% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,566. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

