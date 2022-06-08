18,780 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,933,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

