1,975,000 Shares in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,531,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,078,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,052,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,769,000.

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Wednesday. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

