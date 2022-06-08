1,978,143 Shares in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,978,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCAU remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.